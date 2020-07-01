Vicious brawl over virus restrictions

Violence erupted between at least six diners at a steakhouse in the US over the weekend after an argument over social distancing.

A group of customers at the Saltgrass Steak House in Little Rock in Arkansas were filmed in a heated dispute, with one woman in a mask complaining other diners weren't respecting social distancing guidelines.

"You're supposed to be six feet away from me," the woman in a mask can be heard saying in the video.

A police report from the Little Rock Police Department said the woman in the mask had complained others had been sitting too close to her.

The massive brawl spread through the restaurant.



Others from the bar had complained the woman in the mask had purposely coughed on them, according to the police report. The woman in the mask disputed this, alleging other diners had coughed on her, according to TMZ.

A witness told KARK the situation really escalated when one of the men in the video began touching the back of the woman's boyfriend.

"I think if just someone is telling you to stay away from them, you probably shouldn't get near them, and maybe if you don't want to get coronavirus, don't go to a restaurant," witness Seth Crews said.

One man appeared to smash a bottle over another’s head.

The video shows one diner in the bar appearing to intervene in the argument by smashing a bottle over the head of one of the men arguing with the woman.

The bar then descended into an all-out brawl as customers rushed into the melee.

Following the incident, two men were given citations for battery.

Nobody at the scene has filed charges, according to the county prosecutor.

Arkansas has had a growing number of coronavirus cases, with the state's number of reported cases growing by 50 per cent in the last week. This is despite testing only growing by 14 per cent, according to 5 News.

The state now has just over 16,000 cases of coronavirus and 227 people have died.

The US has been hard hit by COVID-19, with 2.68 million infections recorded and 129,000 deaths.

Originally published as Vicious brawl over virus restrictions