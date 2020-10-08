Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Victoria records 11 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Oct 2020 7:57 AM

 

Melbourne's crucial 14-day virus average remains in single digits despite a slight spike in cases after the state recorded 11 on Thursday.

The Department of Health also confirmed there were no new deaths, keeping the state's death toll at 809.

Melbourne's 14-day average now standing at 9.7 strengthens calls to reopen the city by October 19, with health authorities imploring that figure must be around five for the Government to consider easing restrictions.

Regional Victoria's 14-day average is 0.4.

Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Thursday.

Originally published as Victoria records 11 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining v renewables: ‘It’s not either or, it’s both’

        Premium Content Mining v renewables: ‘It’s not either or, it’s both’

        Environment New report details how we can jump aboard the renewables revolution and become a world innovator

        ’Living in pain’: Demands made as 28,000 CQ residents suffer

        Premium Content ’Living in pain’: Demands made as 28,000 CQ residents suffer

        Health The organisation wants political parties to respond to its 11-Point Action Plan...

        Entrepreneur caught with drugs in small CQ town

        Premium Content Entrepreneur caught with drugs in small CQ town

        Crime Police located the drug in the persons vehicle after being pulled over on the main...

        Engine room of Qld demands ‘real plan’ from pollies

        Premium Content Engine room of Qld demands ‘real plan’ from pollies

        Politics Mayor demands more commitment to ‘the source of Queensland’s future wealth and...