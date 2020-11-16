Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Testing blitz opens to asymptomatic Melbourne residents
News

Victoria records 17th zero virus day

by Jack Paynter
16th Nov 2020 8:28 AM

Victoria has recorded its 17th straight day of zero new coronavirus cases and no deaths.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed zero new infections and no deaths on Monday morning.

The number of active cases remains steady at three, while there are no infections from an unknown source.

A total of 6695 tests results were received in the past 24 hours, which has fallen steadily from the 20,819 people tested on Thursday.

The last positive cases of coronavirus in Victoria were on October 30 when four infections were recorded.

Victoria hasn't recorded 17 or more consecutive days of zero new COVID-19 cases since between February 1 and 21.

Victoria has recorded 20,345 coronavirus cases and 819 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 19,523 people having recovered as of Monday.

Two Victorians are in hospital with coronavirus.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 17th zero virus day

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disgraceful’: CQ mine slashes labour hire jobs

        Premium Content ‘Disgraceful’: CQ mine slashes labour hire jobs

        Employment It comes as the mine site prepares for the rollout of autonomous trucks

        Clermont garden takes top prize

        Premium Content Clermont garden takes top prize

        Gardening See pictures here of Isaac region’s best gardens in six categories including...

        FORECAST: Extreme heat predicted across CQ

        Premium Content FORECAST: Extreme heat predicted across CQ

        Weather Parts of CQ are expected to reach up to 38C in the week to come.

        CQ real estate recovering, residential values ‘rising’

        Premium Content CQ real estate recovering, residential values ‘rising’

        Property Central Queensland’s market has coped with 2020 better than much of the country.