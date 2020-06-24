Menu
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross.
COVID-19: Death as infections spike in Victoria

by Hannah Paine and Ben Graham
24th Jun 2020 10:37 AM

Victoria has recorded one new coronavirus death and 20 new cases in the past 24 hours, meaning the state has now seen double-digit increases for eight days straight.

Eight of the new cases are community-spread and only one of them was from hotel quarantine.

Victorian chief medical officer, professor Brett Sutton, said a man in his 80s died from the disease overnight. That brings the total number of deaths in Victoria to 20. It is first death linked to the virus in Australia since May 23.

Yesterday Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed that of the 17 new cases of coronavirus 11 were under investigation as to where they had originated from.

Two others were linked to a known outbreak, three the subject of routine testing while one other was a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

A total of 20 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Australia yesterday - with one in NSW and two in Western Australia. 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has repeatedly criticised interstate travel restrictions and says she will not agree to border closures with any of NSW's neighbour states.

But she has urged against travel to Melbourne, particularly its six current COVID-19 hotspots - the local government areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

Originally published as Victoria records 20 new coronavirus cases

