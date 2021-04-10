Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

40,000 Aussies are stranded so why do celebs get to skip the queue?
News

Victoria records first quarantine case

by James Hall
10th Apr 2021 10:57 AM

Victoria's hotel quarantine system will be put under the test after reporting its first coronavirus case since the program resumed.

The state paused hosting returning travellers but this recommenced on Thursday, with hotels in Melbourne accepting forced quarantine guests again.

The state's Health Department confirmed on Saturday morning a positive case was reported.

"Yesterday there was one new case reported," it tweeted.

 

"The case was acquired overseas and is in hotel quarantine."

The infection was the first reported in Victoria since March 29, with no community transmission in 42 days.

The state now has just one active case.

Authorities were expected to reveal more details about the new case later on Saturday.

Originally published as Victoria records first quarantine case

More Stories

coronavirus vic editors picks victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal crash driver’s sentence ‘manifestly inadequate’

        Premium Content Fatal crash driver’s sentence ‘manifestly inadequate’

        Crime The sentence of a Rockhampton woman whose actions on the road killed a child has been slammed as “manifestly inadequate”.

        LETTERS: Join in and help create a cancer-free future

        Premium Content LETTERS: Join in and help create a cancer-free future

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor, Harry’s View and Facebook comments.

        Oaklands Stud set to assert dominance on track, at sales

        Premium Content Oaklands Stud set to assert dominance on track, at sales

        Horses Stage set for bumper Capricornia Yearling Sales weekend in Rockhampton.

        Philip’s unconventional royal romance

        Premium Content Philip’s unconventional royal romance

        News Prince Philip’s rather unconventional romance blossomed into love