Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Victoria records no new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Jan 2021 8:15 AM

 

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Monday as more than 18,000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health and Human Services also revealed one new infection in returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

There are 40 active cases of COVID-19 across the state. There were 18,660 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases linked to the Black Rock Thai restaurant cluster remains at 27.

The number of people in isolation in Victoria because they are either positive cases or primary close contacts of cases stands at 2460.

There are now more than 200 testing centres in operation in Victoria, including a new testing site near gate one at the MCG.

Almost 200,000 tests have been taken in Victoria since the start of the year.

Originally published as Victoria records no new cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

        Premium Content CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

        News The Moranbah couple moved in on Christmas Eve so they could have Christmas in their new home.

        Mum speaks of heartbreaking final moments with little Skyla

        Premium Content Mum speaks of heartbreaking final moments with little Skyla

        News The shattered mother of a little girl who drowned in the pool at her home in...

        ‘Year of sadness’ to make way for opportunity in CQ council

        Premium Content ‘Year of sadness’ to make way for opportunity in CQ council

        Council News Isaac Mayor said the next year was about recovery and resilience as the region...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: New industry and jobs vital

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: New industry and jobs vital

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.