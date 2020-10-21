Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Victoria records three new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
21st Oct 2020 7:47 AM

 

Victoria has recorded three new coronavirus case and no deaths on Wednesday as Melbourne's all-important 14-day average continues to remain low.

Melburnians have experienced a taste of freedom this week after several harsh lockdown measures were eased on Sunday night under the third step on the government's COVID-19 recovery plan.

Golf, fishing and tennis returned, while thousands have rushed to hair salons after a ban on hairdressing was lifted.

The 5km travel limit was also relaxed to 25km, while the two-hour time restriction on exercising and socialising was scrapped.

Melburnians are now able to gather outside in groups of up to 10 from two households.

Melburnians have flocked to salons as the ban on hairdressing was scrapped this week. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire
Melburnians have flocked to salons as the ban on hairdressing was scrapped this week. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire

 

The city's 14-day rolling average has fallen from 6.4 to 6.2 on Wednesday.

There are now 10 mystery cases in Melbourne - and zero in regional Victoria.

Regional Victoria has a daily case average of just 0.4.

It comes after four infections and one death was recorded on Monday.

The total number of cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 20,320, with the death toll remaining at 817 and 136 active cases as of Monday.

More detail on Tuesday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

Originally published as Victoria records three new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Premium Content Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Crime More than 90 per cent of people hit with hefty covid fines have failed to pay them, with the State Government waiting on millions in unpaid debts.

        Drivers urged to call out roads in poor condition

        Premium Content Drivers urged to call out roads in poor condition

        Information RACQ has launched its Unroadworthy Roads Survey 2020.

        Woman stole $3k from CQ business to maintain drug habit

        Premium Content Woman stole $3k from CQ business to maintain drug habit

        Crime The 28 year old was caught as part of a covert operation targeting drug use in the...

        Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Premium Content Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Politics Where candidates of Qld election stand on issue of euthanasia