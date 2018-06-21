Woman found guilty of killing flatmate for her kids

Co-accused Ronald Lyons, Christine Lyons and Peter Arthur. Christine Lyons has today been found guilty for the murder of mother-of-four young children, Samantha Kelly in Victoria. Picture: Nicole Garmston.

Co-accused Ronald Lyons, Christine Lyons and Peter Arthur. Christine Lyons has today been found guilty for the murder of mother-of-four young children, Samantha Kelly in Victoria. Picture: Nicole Garmston.

A WOMAN has been found guilty of murdering her flatmate in a bid to take custody of the victim's four young children and raise them as her own.

Christine Lyons, 47, was on Thursday found guilty by the Victorian Supreme Court jury of murdering Samantha Kelly, and of attempted murder over a failed attempt on her life in the days before she was bashed to death.

The jury of seven women and five men took six days to reach its verdict.

Her co-accused Ron Lyons, was found not guilty of murdering Ms Kelly, but guilty of attempted murder and assisting the offender.

Christine and Ron Lyons, who are not related, faced trial accused of killing Ms Kelly in their backyard bungalow in Bendigo in January 2016.

The pair had lived in a Kangaroo Flat property with Christine Lyon's former lover Peter Arthur and Ms Kelly, along with the victim's three daughters and son.

Murder victim Samantha Kelly.

Kangaroo Flat woman Samantha Kelly, was murdered by her flatmates, a court has determined.

Ronald Lyons, Christine Lyons and Peter Arthur lived together in a house at Kangaroo Flat, near Bendigo in Victoria, when Samantha Kelly was murdered. Picture: Nicole Garmston.

The court previously heard Arthur repeatedly struck Ms Kelly in the head with a hammer in the bungalow behind the trio's house in the Bendigo suburb of Kangaroo Flat on or around January 23, 2016. Her body was found in bushland southwest of Bendigo the following month. Arthur was sentenced to 16 years' jail with a non parole period of 13 years last year.

He later told police he and the Lyons agreed to kill Ms Kelly so his partner could become the mother to the victim's children.

The prosecution had earlier argued Christine Lyons was desperate to have a family of her own.

- With AAP