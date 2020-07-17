Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLDPol Presser: Nightclub Queries
QLDPol Presser: Nightclub Queries
Crime

Victorian busted sneaking into Qld on third border crossing

by Thomas Chamberlin
17th Jul 2020 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police say a Victorian fined at the Queensland border had been refused entry into Queensland twice previously.

The Victorian man, 27, was fined at the border at Texas after allegedly claiming not to have been in Victoria within 14 days.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"Police intercepted his vehicle at a state border control checkpoint on Inglewood Texas Road around 3.30pm on Thursday," police said in a statement.

"Officers will allege the man, who had been refused entry to Queensland twice previously, had been in Melbourne after receiving information from Victoria Police.

"The man was fined $4,003 for having untrue information on his border declaration and failing to comply with the Covid-19 Border Direction. He was refused entry to Queensland."

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said police 10 fines had been issued for providing untrue information including the Victoria man who attempted to drive into Queensland at the Texas border.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski pictured addressing the media regarding the latest in Covid-19 compliance. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning
Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski pictured addressing the media regarding the latest in Covid-19 compliance. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the 700m border wall was required at Coolangatta because of people complaining about others crossing the border unlawfully.

He used an example of six Victorian people who came up and crossed into Queensland about 10 days ago.

"They attempted to enter on the M1," he said.

 

Six Victorian travellers in this mini-van were fined $4,000 each after attempting to enter Queensland with false border declarations. Picture Queensland Police Media
Six Victorian travellers in this mini-van were fined $4,000 each after attempting to enter Queensland with false border declarations. Picture Queensland Police Media

"It was determined they had come from a hot spot.

"They were subsequently refused entrance into Queensland.

"They then drove to the Tweed and we will allege they then crossed the border on foot where we found a number of them in a licensed venue.

"We issued $24,000 worth of fines to those people. It just shows if we are not scrutinising vehicles and not scrutinising our border areas, even where people can walk across, these are the kinds of things that can happen."

 

Originally published as Victorian busted sneaking into Qld on third border crossing attempt

More Stories

border lockdown crime editors picks lockdown victorian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hazard burns to prevent fires at ‘high-risk’ locations

        premium_icon Hazard burns to prevent fires at ‘high-risk’ locations

        News The scheduled burns may affect visibility on the Capricorn Hwy.

        Large scale gold mining opportunity at CQ fields

        premium_icon Large scale gold mining opportunity at CQ fields

        News The company has made two new applications to continue its exploration near...

        Help young Tex find his fur-ever home

        Help young Tex find his fur-ever home

        News PET OF THE WEEK: He’s an active boy who also loves to cuddle.

        Man hospitalised with burns from backyard fire

        premium_icon Man hospitalised with burns from backyard fire

        News The incident occurred at a home in the Central Queensland town.