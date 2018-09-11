Duo face jail over ‘man-bun’ assault

Brent Moresco (left) leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Tuesday, September 11, 2018. Brent Moresco, 20, and co-offender Bradley Elmore-Jeffries, 22, have pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who was blinded in one eye at a Melbourne nightclub after the men allegedly took offence to his man-bun hairdo. Photo: AAP

TWO young men will go to jail for blinding a man in one eye at a Melbourne nightclub after they took offence to the victim's man-bun hairdo.

Brent Moresco, 20, who himself has a man bun, walked free from the County Court on Tuesday after being told he will be sentenced to time in a youth justice centre.

His co-accused Bradley Elmore-Jeffries mouthed "I love you" to supporters as he was taken into custody pending a prison sentence.

The pair return to court for sentencing next week.

Both men pleaded guilty to recklessly causing serious injury to environmental scientist Elliot Harvey.

Mr Harvey, who was attacked at Brunswick nightclub Rubix in May 2017, lost sight in his right eye despite multiple operations.

Prosecutors previously said on the night of the incident, the pair took offence at Mr Harvey's man-bun hairdo and punched him.

At a plea hearing for Elmore-Jeffries, defence lawyer Richard Backwell presented reports indicating his client suffers depression and personality difficulties, and there's a connection between him consuming alcohol and becoming violent.

"That means when he's on the grog he's a dangerous young man," Judge Christopher Ryan summarised.

He said there was no joy in sentencing young men to prison but deterrence was necessary.

"The publicity that has been in the public domain for years prompted by one-punch manslaughters outside licensed premises and the catastrophic circumstances that flow from young men getting drunk and violent is well understood in our community and calls for general deterrence," he said.

Judge Ryan said both men would receive prison terms when he sentences them on September 20.