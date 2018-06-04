Menu
Wedding photos of Matt Goland and Bita Zaeim.
News

Girl accused of helping teen flee crash scene

4th Jun 2018 12:32 PM

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl is due in court accused of helping a young man to avoid police, after a hit-and-run crash in Melbourne's east that killed a recently married couple.

The girl, who can't be named, is charged with helping 19-year-old Eric Victorsen avoid apprehension after the pair allegedly stole a $170,000 car that crashed in April.

It's alleged Victorsen sped through Wantirna South, ran a red light and crashed into a sedan, killing its occupants.

Matt Goland and Bita Zaeim were killed when the car they were in was hit by a different stolen vehicle in April.
Matt Goland, 38, died at the scene and his wife Bita Zaeim, 32, died in hospital.

The girl, who is in custody, is charged with assisting Victorsen and stealing the 2016 Lexus four-wheel drive.

She is due to face a children's court on Monday for an update from lawyers on her case.

The scene of the crash in Wantirna South.
