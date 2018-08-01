Jockeys gagged over pay dispute

Jockeys in Victoria have been hit with a media ban as their pay dispute lingers. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Jockeys in Victoria have been hit with a media ban as their pay dispute lingers. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

THE Victorian Jockeys' Association has directed jockeys not to talk to the media as its impasse with Racing Victoria over its pay dispute continues.

Victorian Jockeys Association chief executive sent a text to his members on Tuesday night ordering jockeys to withdraw from all media commitments but telling them to continue riding.

The directive said for riders not to talk to Racing.com post and pre race, the Herald Sun and Racenet and all media.

Trainer Henry Dwyer tweeted that his two apprentices had been ordered not to talk to the media.

Our two apprentices received a note from VJA this morning instructing not to carry out any media - pre/post race etc until pay dispute settled. Not sure one group engaging in industrial action to the detriment of other parricipants is constructive/going to gain much support. — Henry Dwyer (@henrydwyer) 31 July 2018

Earlier that day the VJA had met with Racing Victoria as discussions on a new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement and both parties said nothing had been resolved and discussions were to continue.

The previous three year Enterprise Bargaining Agreement ended on July 31.

The VJA is pushing for a pay rise per ride and also for jockeys to be paid when they ride in jump-outs.

The Victorian Jockeys' Association was hoping to have a new agreement on Wednesday after weeks of talks to replace the present EBA.

Jockeys have asked for an increase in the race ride fee, which is $200 a mount.

The VJA says jockeys should be rewarded with a rise as they have to ride at more night and twilight meetings.

Racing Victoria is believed to be pushing for a pay rise only for rides at night and twilight meetings.