Victorious year at HEME

BUSY YEAR: HEME Company Manager Kym Hellmuth reflects on the success the company has seen in the past year. Kristen Booth

LAST year was an overwhelmingly successful year for award-winning local Emerald business HEME.

Located in Emerald since 1997, HEME has been providing the Central Highlands with engineering solutions for mining, civil and agricultural industries.

HEME reigned victorious at the biennial Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards held in late October, taking out the the Manufacturer of the Year and Business of the Year Awards, and achieving a spot in the hall of fame.

HEME company manager Kym Hellmuth said winning the Manufacturer and Business of the Year Awards three times consecutively and earning a spot in the Hall of Fame was by far the biggest achievement of the year.

"It was wonderful to be recognised and to know that you are taking your business in the right direction,” she said.

Mrs Hellmuth described 2017 as both an overly busy yet positive year for the business.

"Some of the highlights for the year were definitely being involved in local projects, for example the dam,” she said.

"However, the low points of the year would be struggling to find competent personnel to accommodate our increased workload.

"Looking back on the year, I don't think we would have done anything differently.”

Mrs Hellmuth said this year was already shaping up to be a busy year, which would bring challenges that they would need to overcome.

"We are looking forward to continued growth and improvement in our business management and to employ additional personnel,” she said.

"We would like to wish everyone in our community a Happy New Year and thank you for your support this past year.

"We look forward to another successful year in 2018.”