Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Alleged Mongols chapter boss arrested at unit

by Kyle Wisniewski
18th Jun 2020 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN alleged by police to be the president of the Mongols Surfers Paradise branch has been accused of possessing cocaine and steroids after a raid at a Gold Coast unit.

Victor John Rueban Wolfram was charged after detectives from Taskforce Maxima raided a Biggera Waters unit this morning.

A Mongols vest allegedly found when police raided a Biggera Waters home this morning. Supplied
A Mongols vest allegedly found when police raided a Biggera Waters home this morning. Supplied

It is alleged police found cocaine, steroids and drug-related equipment in the home.

The 28-year-old will appear in Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils used in connection with dangerous drugs.

Police allegedly found a syringe during the raid. Supplied
Police allegedly found a syringe during the raid. Supplied

Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Lehmann said they would continue to take action to help keep the community safe.

Police allege they found these drugs in the Biggera Waters home. Supplied
Police allege they found these drugs in the Biggera Waters home. Supplied

"We take crimes of this nature seriously and we will continue targeting and disrupting OMCG members, whether they are a probationary or a senior office bearer," he said.

 

Originally published as VIDEO: Alleged Mongols chapter boss arrested at unit

More Stories

bikies crime gang mongols queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grants available to kickstart shovel ready projects

        Grants available to kickstart shovel ready projects

        News The program is expected to create news jobs and support regional communities.

        Mystery surrounds why company dumped mine contracts

        premium_icon Mystery surrounds why company dumped mine contracts

        Business The decision was made following a strategic review

        WATCH: Police raid rural property, seize drugs, gun

        premium_icon WATCH: Police raid rural property, seize drugs, gun

        Crime Seven people face more than 100 charges

        STIs rise across Mackay despite lockdown measures

        premium_icon STIs rise across Mackay despite lockdown measures

        Health Medical professionals beg residents to use protection