Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sony HDR-PJ10 video camera.
Sony HDR-PJ10 video camera.
News

Video camera ‘magically’ appeared in woman’s house one day

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
19th Jul 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who claimed a video camera she cashed in at Kings Cash Exchange "appeared one day at her house" thought it was stolen.

Alia Marie Levinge, 35, pleaded guilty on July 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of receiving tainted property and one of obtaining cash from selling tainted property.

Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said Levinge came into possession of the video camera sometime between July 5, 2019, and February 4, 2020.

OTHER ROCKHAMPTON COURT NEWS:

Meth user's lenient sentence to avoid deportation to NZ

Dance instructor's bad drunken behaviour

Boat owner to be billed $20K+ for MSQ to remove rotting ship

Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

She said someone had broken into Cash Converters on July 6, 2019, about 3.30pm and stole the Sony video camera.

Sgt Geddes said police located the camera at Kings Cash Exchange who had records showing Levinge had exchanged it for $50.

She said when police spoke with Levinge she told them she found the camera in her house one day and didn't know where it came from.

Sgt Geddes said Levinge also told police no one claimed it and she suspected it was stolen.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Levinge, the mother of two, was parenting on her own at the time.

The court heard Levinge was subject to a suspended sentence for supplying drugs, at the time of the offence, which she had breached two months after being handed the sentence in Rockhampton District Court.

Read more here: Mum gets extra four months after stealing torch

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Levinge to 12 months probation, convictions be recorded and she be recommitted to the District Court for breaching the suspended sentence.

cash converters kings cash exchange rockhampton magistrates court tainted property tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major players talk plans to save mining ghost town

        premium_icon Major players talk plans to save mining ghost town

        News Fresh hope for residents with a key commitment secured.

        CQ doctors told to pack their bags by end of year

        premium_icon CQ doctors told to pack their bags by end of year

        Health The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service said they were taking more than...

        Nature walks, bikeways expand from the botanic gardens

        premium_icon Nature walks, bikeways expand from the botanic gardens

        News The new trails will take people on a journey following the river bank.

        Why rugby’s reigning champs won’t play this year

        premium_icon Why rugby’s reigning champs won’t play this year

        Rugby Union Details finalised for Rugby Capricornia’s revised 2020 season.