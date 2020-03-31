Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Clermont Pharmacy owner Grant Oswald with one of his customers.
Clermont Pharmacy owner Grant Oswald with one of his customers.
News

VIDEO: Clermont stays cheerful with small acts of kindess

Timothy Cox
31st Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLERMONT business owners and residents are keeping their chins up with small gestures of kindness.

On the ground outside some shops have been left anonymous chalk notices of encouragement.

One reads: 'What is coming is better than what is gone.'

 

A chalk message of positivity.
A chalk message of positivity.

Vivian's Emporium owner Sam Faint recently decided to deliver flowers to some shops, many of which have had to close or drastically alter their operations.

Ms Faint said she felt lucky to live in a small town banded together in a time of distress.

"We were finishing up our flowers," she said, "and we divided them up into 15 retail businesses in the same boat as us, and we just wrote a nice note.

"It was just to let everyone know that we get what we're all going through together."

The notes say 'This really sucks!'

 

One of Sam Faint's notes to a Clermont business.
One of Sam Faint's notes to a Clermont business.

Ms Faint also delivered some old communication technology to Clermont Pharmacy owner Grant Oswald - a tin can phone, to ensure Mr Oswald's customer service was safe.

"I can't tell you the amount of people that have just walked into the shop to say 'Thank you'," Mr Oswald said.

"We're just doing our job, but people are so grateful that the door's open and we're doing as much as we can.

"We've never seen anything like it before, but I think it's important that we try to support each other as best we can."

Shop 38 owner Selly Lestone said everybody had been "really supportive".

"You're up in the air about what to do in terms of business," she said. "There's uncertainty, but everyone here is trying to support each other."

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant trials temperature testing amid FIFO fears

        premium_icon Mining giant trials temperature testing amid FIFO fears

        Business If successful, it will expand to other airlines and locations

        • 31st Mar 2020 2:00 PM
        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Health New hotspot emerges as number of cases climbs to almost 750

        Decision on gun shops reversed as stores deemed 'essential'

        premium_icon Decision on gun shops reversed as stores deemed 'essential'

        Politics A gun carrying politician has slammed a move to classify arms dealers as...

        Three-week supply left for frontline medical clinic

        premium_icon Three-week supply left for frontline medical clinic

        News Nurse’s shortage plea: ‘We need to protect our staff, our doctors and nurses and of...