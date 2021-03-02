Menu
Drone footage captures Harlin car inferno
News

VIDEO: Drone footage captures terrifying car inferno

Holly Cormack
1st Mar 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Mar 2021 5:51 AM
Dramatic footage supplied to the South Burnett Times shows the terrifying aftermath of a fire at Harlin, which engulfed a car travelling along Brisbane Valley Highway yesterday (February 28).

Two men were assessed and treated before being flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital under the care of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic, with one suffering burns to his legs and face.

 

Harlin Hotel manager Jacqui Scriven witnessed the frightening ordeal alongside several customers.

"We had a few customers in the hotel at the time and someone saw flames outside the window a few houses down. They pointed it out and said 'Oh my goodness, a car is on fire," Ms Scriven said.

"My daughter was out horse riding in the backyard and she rang asking if someone was firing a gun, because she could hear the tires exploding.

Drone footage captured by the Harlin Hotel shows emergency services fighting to contain the terrifying blaze. Photo/The Harlin Hotel.
"It was pretty shocking how much had burned. The car was absolutely chargrilled."

Prior to the arrival of the emergency services, Ms Scriven kept police informed on whether the fire was an immediate threat to the nearby fuel station.

"The police rang me and said they'd been told there was a fire and wanted to know whether it was near the service station, because there's a service station across the road. They wanted to know whether it was in danger," she said.

"The helicopter landed in the school, opposite the pub here, and they took him away in the chopper. I think he sustained some burns."

A QPS spokesman said investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire.

Follow the South Burnett Times on Instagram @SouthBurnettTimes and Twitter @sthburnetttimes.

South Burnett

