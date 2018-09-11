Menu
Login
Environment

VIDEO: Explosions from Mexico volcano captured

Rae Wilson
by
11th Sep 2018 9:10 AM

SEVERAL explosions were observed at Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico over the weekend.

A total of eight explosions were reported followed by 279 low-intensity exhalations on September 9.

Mexico's National Centre for Prevention of Disasters urged nearby residents not to approach the area due to the danger of falling ballistic fragments.

 

editors picks mexico popocatepetl volcano
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

    Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

    News The Garage Sale Trail weekend is back again next month.

    • 11th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    News Emerald says farewell to a popular annual event this weekend.

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    News Lachlan Millar MP behind school for children with special needs.

    Waste warriors can do

    Waste warriors can do

    News Blackwater nuns recycling efforts help aid charities.

    Local Partners