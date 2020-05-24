Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

VIDEO: Surfer rescued off beach in daring after-dark mission

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
24th May 2020 7:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN INJURED surfer has been rescued in a daring after-dark mission overnight.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter performed the evening landing on the beach Saturday afternoon, in a successful attempt to rescue the surfer, injured in Jumpinpin Channel.

It is believed the man was in the water, when he was struck on the back of the head by a surfboard and knocked unconscious.

Fellow surfers managed to take him ashore at the southern end of North Stradbroke Island and call for help.

 

Footage from the RACQ LifeFlight rescue overnight
Footage from the RACQ LifeFlight rescue overnight

 

The Sunshine Coast-based rescue helicopter was tasked on the mission around 4.30pm

The pilot landed the aircraft on the beach, delivering the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic to the scene, before taking off and hovering nearby, while the patient was being treated.

The sun had set by the time he was stabilised.

The chopper landed again, to collect him and the aeromedical crew.

The injured surfer, aged in his fifties, was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as VIDEO: Injured surfer rescued from beach

More Stories

rescue helicopter surfers surfing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four CQ stores to close in Target shutdown

        premium_icon Four CQ stores to close in Target shutdown

        Business Target shoppers only have a year left to enjoy their local stores with four stores to be shuttered

        No answer on council’s public holiday cancellation

        premium_icon No answer on council’s public holiday cancellation

        Rural Mackay Regional Council is still deliberating on whether to cancel a public holiday...

        She died four times and came back with a laugh

        She died four times and came back with a laugh

        People and Places Chloe Callander uses humour to get past her darkest moments

        Moranbah mine blast survivors in a stable condition

        premium_icon Moranbah mine blast survivors in a stable condition

        News Miners who were critically injured in an explosion are in recovery