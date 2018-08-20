VIDEO: Baby joey rescued from dead mother’s pouch

A BITTERSWEET video of a woman rescuing a tiny joey from its dead mother's pouch on the side of a road in Adelaide's south has gone viral on social media.

Lauren Wagner, 32, of Thebarton, and her friend Sarah Raggamuffin were on their way home from McLaren Vale when they spotted a dead kangaroo on the side of Seaview Rd about 4pm on Sunday.

As they drove closer to the unfortunate creature, which had been hit by a car, they noticed something unusual.

"I swear I saw it move, so we chucked a U-turn and drove past it slowly and it was definitely moving," Ms Wagner told The Advertiser.

"It was quite obviously kicking in the tummy and I got out and had a look and saw two little feet sticking out of its pouch."

Realising a little joey had survived the collision and was now helpless in its dead mother's pouch, Ms Wagner did not hesitate to save the orphaned baby - and Ms Raggamuffin captured the entire rescue operation on her mobile phone.

The baby joey rescued in McLaren Vale.

Ms Wagner uploaded the video onto her Facebook page on Sunday evening and by 12.30pm on Monday it had already been viewed more than 31,000 times, with many people heaping praise on the duo for their swift action.

Ms Wagner said it felt "really good" to be able to help the joey.

"It made like a little crying noise when I was trying to get," she said.

"I had to be gentle because it was pretty tightly packed in there.

"It was hard to get it out - I got both my hands in there and put it around the whole joey."

She wrapped him up in a blanket and the pair quickly took the joey to fauna rescue expert Sibylle Kaufmann in Happy Valley.

Ms Wagner encouraged people to have a closer look next time they see a dead kangaroo on the side of a road because they might just have a baby on board.

"Probably just stop and have a look - you never know," she said.

Another still from the bittersweet video.

Ms Kaufmann said the joey, who has been named Jannick (pronounced Yann-ick), was a healthy, seven-month-old male, weighing 1.2kg.

"He is actually doing pretty good," she said.

"It's always a little bit tricky the first couple of days (but) he's going to have some friends soon (because) he needs to learnt to be a kangaroo.

"He didn't only lose his mother, he lost his teacher as well."

Ms Kaufmann said Jannick will be taken to a fauna rescue carer, who specialises in looking after kangaroos, in Strathalbyn this afternoon.

"He needs to be kept warm," she said.

"He will live in (a) pouch (that's) made out of material and they hang on a little stand next to each other and some times the little cheeky buggers hop into each other's pouch - It's really cute.

"(And) he lives on a special formula. He's getting his bottle every four hours."

Once he is old enough, Jannick will be free to roam the fauna rescue property with other kangaroos.