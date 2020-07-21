Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Video: Man caught crossing border hidden in car boot

by Kate Kyriacou
21st Jul 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A NEW South Wales man's attempt to smuggle himself into Queensland by hiding in a car boot has landed him with a hefty fine.

Police found the 41-year-old after pulling the Mitsubishi hatchback over on Border St at Wallangarra, south of Stanthorpe on the Queensland/NSW border, on Sunday night.

Footage released by the Queensland Police Service shows a police officer opening the car's boot and laughing as he realises a man is hiding inside.

Police find a man hiding in a car boot while crossing the Queensland border
Police find a man hiding in a car boot while crossing the Queensland border

"Well, hello buddy," the officer says to the man, while telling him to stay where he is.

The man was fined $4003 for attempting to enter Queensland without a Border Declaration Pass.

The man, as well as two women aged 28 and 29 who were in the car, were refused entry to Queensland.

Police said they would continue to pull over cars at random so police can verify the information made in declarations.

Police find a man hiding in a car boot while crossing the Queensland border
Police find a man hiding in a car boot while crossing the Queensland border

Border passes are only valid for seven days.

A total of 16 people have been fined for failing to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction since July 10.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 60+ people to face Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: 60+ people to face Emerald court

        News More than 60 people will front Emerald’s Magistrates Court for a range of different charges

        Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        premium_icon Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        Education State Government proposal to scrap NAPLAN, change working conditions

        MEGA GALLERY: 90+ photos of burnout action

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 90+ photos of burnout action

        Motor Sports Drivers from across the region made their way to Emerald for the first burnout...

        CQ ecstacy trafficker recorded himself taking drugs

        premium_icon CQ ecstacy trafficker recorded himself taking drugs

        News ‘They don’t make movies about the losers in the drug scene because it’s not...