VIDEO: Man tries to smash car window in alleged road rage

A GOLD Coast woman has shared footage of the shocking moment a man tried to smash her car window in during an alleged road rage incident on Monday morning.

Jade Williams posted to Facebook alleging the man had tried to run her off the road in Tallai, before he got out at the lights to hit the car.

In the short clip, the man can be seen repeatedly hitting the window with his elbow, seemingly attempting to smash it in. On the clip, Ms Williams and her passenger are heard to say "lock it" and "did you get that on record?"

Ms Williams then drives away, leaving him standing in the middle of the road.

She told the Bulletin she had not gone to the police because she didn't have a registration number, and had instead posted the video to social media in an effort to identify the man. No one has been arrested and no charges have been laid in relation to the alleged incident.

"I was driving along a main road heading to my parent's house, we were in the left lane and he was in front," she said.

"He then got into the right lane and I kept going and as we passed him we looked at him and he gave us the finger. So I gave it back, yes it was stupid I know.

"But I had no idea what I did to deserve the finger, then all of a sudden he's up my arse following me and wouldn't stop.

"My friend put her head out the window and yelled stop and he just didn't.

"I even tried to speed away and he chased me, got next to me super close and I had nowhere to go so my friend threw an empty water bottle at his car."

Ms Williams said she didn't know if the water bottle had hit the man's car, but alleged he had continued cutting her off and trying to force her off the road.

"I slowed back down thinking he would stop (after we threw the bottle) but I was wrong," she said.

"I didn't want to cause an accident so obviously I stopped (at the lights) and as soon as I did he got out of the car and tried to open my door.

"When that didn't work he started elbowing my window crazily and as soon as the light went green I quickly sped off."

