Video: Mother and daughter lose everything in horror fire

A Gold Coast community is rallying around one of its own after a devastating fire burnt down the home of a mother and her teenage daughter.

Residents of the woman's unit block at Coolangatta were forced to jump out of a window naked after fire tore through the complex on September 2 5.

Coolangatta resident Sam Smeaton shares pictures of the damage the fire left behind. Picture: Supplied

Sam Smeaton was one of several who had to jump to safety in the middle of the night.

And while she escaped with her life, most of her and daughter's possessions were destroyed inside their unit.

Now a fundraising campaign is underway across social media to get the pair back on their feet.

"Obviously Sam needs some support right now so if anyone can spare a few dollars it would go a long way to helping Sam build up all the belongings she will require to start her life over again," a Go Fund Me page states.

"Any support is better than nothing. I understand that we all are not flush with money at the moment so if you are not able to donate, then please share to build more engagement and awareness."

In her own animated words, Ms Smeaton shared on Facebook of how the fire roared around her as she tried to find her beloved cat.

"The smoke doubled us over and we began coughing. It's toxic, like plastic on fire," she wrote.

"The front door is open, the roaring fire visible and heat piling in on us. "Shut the door" said cop. I complied."

"Heat and smoke billows in on us. Keep going through house, but can't see the cat, we have to leave, we can't breathe. Back out door. I am broken. I know she's in there. Cop says. I can hear her. (sic). Runs back in, I follow."

"In my bedroom, protected from heat and glare is Shalima, meowing under a chair. No hesitation, chair gone, grab cat. Run. Out back door. I am elated."

The Go Fund Me page has so far raised almost $2000.

