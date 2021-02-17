VIDEO: New reservoir boosts CQ town’s water security

The quality and security of drinking water will improve for Clermont residents thanks to the construction of a five-million-litre reservoir.

Isaac region Mayor Anne Baker said the reservoir was a key component in the broader plan to significantly improve Clermont’s water supply.

“In relatively dry inland areas like much of the Isaac, with limited natural water assets, meeting the water needs of our towns – and Clermont in particular – has traditionally been a challenge,” she said.

“However, keeping Isaac residents’ taps flowing with top-quality water remains a high priority and will see spending of $5.9 million in the current 2020-21 Council budget.

“More than 80 per cent of this regional water budget – approximately $4.9 million – will go to projects benefiting Clermont.

“This spending is part of Clermont’s Water Quality Response Plan, an ongoing program to improve the quality and security of the town’s drinking water.”

Isaac Regional Council and Dowdens Pumping & Water Treatment built the reservoir for $2 million in nine months.

Also being spent is $1.39 million on replacing water mains on Lime Street and East Street, and $1 million on de-silting the raw water offtake structure at Theresa Creek Dam.

“Along with the existing three megalitre reservoir on the same site, and refurbishment of the 1.4-megalitre Capricorn Street reservoir, this new five megalitre reservoir will take total secure water in the Clermont network to almost 10 megalitres,” Ms Baker said.

“This means we will have a minimum of three days’ supply of clean, clear drinking water stored at any one time, ready to provide to residents in Clermont and the surrounding area should there be an event like discoloured water coming from Theresa Creek Dam after heavy rain.

“In that case, water can be supplied from these reservoirs while the raw water from Theresa Creek Dam is given extra treatment to clear it up.”

Ms Baker said the reservoir would officially open in coming weeks but was already operating.