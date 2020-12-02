Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

VIDEO: Toolie throws glass into Coast children’s waterpark

by Kirstin Payne
2nd Dec 2020 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Power 100: Coast's most influential real estate agents

EXCLUSIVE: $5m rooftop beach club saving Coast's tourism

 

TOOLIES caught on camera throwing glassware into a children's waterpark are now under investigation by police.

The viral video taken from Snapchat was shared on a number of Schoolies groups throughout the graduation celebrations, allegedly depicting a group of young people (believed to be older than Schoolies) tossing the glassware from the neighbouring Arise Ruby apartments into the water park at Paradise Resort Surfers Paradise on November 21.

A patron at the park who alerted management told the Bulletin the tossing of items happened more than once over the weekend.

Eggs were also thrown at children playing.

"Grow up, you are going to kill someone's child," the patron said.

A Paradise Resort spokesperson said it was an isolated event during Schoolies.

Viral video allegedly showing a group of toolies throwing glassware at a children's water park on the Gold Coast.
Viral video allegedly showing a group of toolies throwing glassware at a children's water park on the Gold Coast.

"We have contacted the police and are working with the manager at the Ruby building to install signage to make clear that throwing items off the balcony is a criminal offence," they said.

"We have a big bucket on the top of our water park so it is believed that is what they were aiming for - but it is not a game, the health and safety of our guests is always a priority.

"We do have 24-hour management on site and they act quickly."

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were making proactive inquires about the incident.

"Police have reviewed CCTV footage and conducted door knocks," the spokesman said.

"Investigations continue to identify the suspect. No one was injured. It is believed the person involved is not of 'school leaver' age."

Originally published as VIDEO: Toolie throws glass into Coast children's waterpark

More Stories

drunken behaviour editors picks gold coast schoolies vandalism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $40 million tourism package for ailing reef businesses

        Premium Content $40 million tourism package for ailing reef businesses

        Travel FULL LIST: Sports projects, hiking trails and Great Barrier Reef tourism supported in Queensland Budget

        ‘People power’: MP welcomes money to fix horror highway

        Premium Content ‘People power’: MP welcomes money to fix horror highway

        Politics Dale Last, Julieanne Gilbert and Stephen Andrew give their assessment of the state...

        ‘Xmas smorgasbord’: Unique way cathedral will come to life

        Premium Content ‘Xmas smorgasbord’: Unique way cathedral will come to life

        News ‘We’re just trying to capture all the elements of a good, fun Christmas.’

        Drink driving overseas mine worker nearly side swiped car

        Premium Content Drink driving overseas mine worker nearly side swiped car

        Crime The Central Highlands worker stayed under the high alcohol limit by the “barest of...