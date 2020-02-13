Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Health

Vietnam places 10,000 under quarantine

13th Feb 2020 6:36 PM

Vietnamese authorities have placed an entire commune under quarantine for 14 days in connection with the coronavirus, with just over 10,000 locals affected.

Residents of Son Loi Commune, just an hour from Hanoi, will be monitored by disease control experts at checkpoints and offered daily food allowances to help cope during the coming weeks, health ministry officials said.

The commune is situated in Vietnam's northern Vinh Phuc province, where 11 of the country's 16 cases have been reported.

The health ministry also confirmed the nation's 16th case of coronavirus on Thursday.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Son Loi Commune. On January 17, eight overseas workers returned to the commune from Wuhan in China, six of whom have tested positive for the virus.

The infection has since spread to others, including a 3-month-old baby.

coronavirus quarantine vietnam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New recruits to service the region’s electricity

        New recruits to service the region’s electricity

        News More than 100 apprentices to service regional areas.

        How cute is Coco?

        How cute is Coco?

        News Every week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue

        EXPLORE: Check out the region’s hidden gems

        EXPLORE: Check out the region’s hidden gems

        News It’s a great time to pack a picnic and travel some of the local backroads.

        Parkrun breakfast starts exchange fundraising

        Parkrun breakfast starts exchange fundraising

        News Breakfast boost for parkrunners in Emerald this Saturday.