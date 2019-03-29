’Flawless fury’ of brekkie TV take-down

Viewers have praised this week's series finale of ABC's breakfast television satire Get Krack!n and dubbed it "essential viewing".

For the final episode of the comedy series, usual hosts Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan hand over the reins of their hyperactive, fictional morning TV show to Indigenous actor-writers Miranda Tapsell and Nakkiah Lui.

"This'd be a good opportunity for me to branch out into hosting so I stop being mistaken for Deborah Mailman," says Tapsell after they've waved off the usual hosts who are rushed to hospital as they're both going into labour.

The new hosts hide behind McLennan (left) and McCartney.

"I could be like an Aboriginal Sonia Kruger. Or that other blonde one! I can be vacuous, I can be shallow," whispers Lui.

From there, the two new hosts do their best to present a smiling, shiny, non-threatening vision of Indigenous Australia to viewers - but find it increasingly difficult to keep up the facade.

TONIGHT! It’s a very special very finale very last ever episode of Get Krack!n. But where are the Kates? And why are the far more talented @nakkiahlui and @missmirandatap hosting the show? Watkh and find outk! @ABCTV! 9pm! #getkrackin pic.twitter.com/FOrxcvHl9Z — Get Krack!n (@getkrackinshow) March 27, 2019

A segment with a posh white, blonde interior design expert named Catherine gets derailed as soon as Lui mentions high rates of homelessness within the Indigenous population.

"Twenty-nine per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experience homelessness at least one point in their lifetime," Lui tells the design guru.

It doesn't go down well.

"I'm actually feeling really attacked right now … your voice is really scary," she says. "I don't understand why you're both being so angry at me. We're all women, we should be supporting other women. We're all up against the same thing: - men, and that's it!"

All smiles: Miranda Tapsell and Nakkiah Lui.

Later in the episode, Tapsell and Lui helm a debate discussion between three white conservative pundits, asking them to debate the question: "Do you think racism exists?"

It would sound ridiculous if it weren't so close to reality: Seven's morning show Sunrise was last year found to have breached the TV code of practice over a segment on indigenous children in which commentator Prue MacSween said "we need to do (the Stolen Generation) again, perhaps."

All three Get Krack!n commentators angrily insist racism doesn't exist when, finally, Tapsell snaps.

"What do you d**kmonkeys know about racism?" she yells, before smashing the windows of the studio and leading her co-host to riot.

"Come on babe - let's go to Sunrise and f**k this s**t up!"

Viewers have been full of praise for the "powerful" episode since it aired this week:

My word, those final five minutes of #GetKrackin should be added to the national curriculum. @missmirandatap and @nakkiahlui’s bitingly funny and poignant message to the media and Australians alike was a flawless display of fury. — Chris Button (@BibbyBhoy) March 27, 2019

Update: Boyfriend and I were destroyed by tonight's #GetKrackin. The most soaring 30 minutes of Australian TV ever produced. I think we are medically broken.



Now staring at the television unblinking saying over and over:



"That was amazing. That was amazing. That was amazing." — Benjamin Law (@mrbenjaminlaw) March 27, 2019

What an absolute barrel of laughs & drain noises ... but I was also speechless - suspended in mid air & after choking a bit, I ended up on the floor. What a bunch of marvels. — The Ancient Mariner (@Marina__Reidy) March 27, 2019

A powerful detail from the #GetKrackin finale:

The urn @missmirandatap used to smash the window contained the ashes of "Australian TV: 5-11-1956 — 13-3-2018", the day Sunrise broadcast their "we need another Stolen Generation" segment with Prue MacSween and Ben Davis@nakkiahlui pic.twitter.com/wF0uCypWh9 — Ti Butler 💎 (@tibutler) March 28, 2019

McCartney and McLennan confirmed it was Get Krack!n's final-ever episode. "We're really proud of this episode … it's a cracker," McLennan told fans before it aired.