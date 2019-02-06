Bride’s ‘appalling’ tantrum slammed

“Shut the f**k up. Get me off the boat!”

WHILE the other Married At First Sight couples were getting to know each other, things were going from bad to worse for Ines and Bronson.

After criticising her new husband for his eyebrow ring and "inbred" appearance, Ines launched an expletive-laden attack on her husband during Tuesday night's episode in a move that left viewers stunned.

The drama began as the newlyweds boarded a boat to go parasailing, with Ines on edge as she was afraid of heights.

"The less talking you do, it's going to better for me," Ines snapped at Bronson as he asked about if there were any crocodiles in the water.

But as Bronson continued to talk to Ines she grew more and more agitated, before finally snapping at him.

"Shut the f**k up. Get me off the boat! Get me off the f**king boat! I don't give a f**k! Get me off the boat, shut the f**k up," Ines screamed.

"When I say don't speak, shut the f**k up. I am stressed!"

"That's fine, be f**king stressed," Bronson fired back. "I can see why you're single, hey. I really can. Jesus Christ."

Afterwards Ines was remorseful about her outburst, telling producers she was "so embarrassed".

"It was a highly traumatic experience for me because under pressure, and under stress, I don't handle it well. But you know, at this current stage, I'm really trying to accept Bronson for who he is as a person," she said.

Afterwards Ines said she was “so embarrassed” and honestly SAME

"I will look past it purely because I think we still need to work on developing a strong connection."

But viewers weren't as forgiving, blasting Ines over her outburst and encouraging Bronson to walk off the show.

Usually I try really hard to refrain from making personally disparaging remarks, but Ines absolutely disgusts me. She should be ashamed of her horrendous behavior. Get. In. The bin. #MAFS — Beth Hadfield (@EllieB05) February 5, 2019