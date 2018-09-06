‘Sick’, ‘vile’: Fury over explosive Bach scene

Tenille stormed off set of the mansion in The Bachelor last night after a confrontation with this season’s ‘mean girls’.

ANGRY viewers have hit out at the "sick", "disgusting" behaviour of this season's Bachelor villains, which caused one distressed contestant to actually flee the mansion last night, hysterical and in tears.

Wild scenes erupted after what was a heartwarming start to the episode. Tenille Favios returned from her date with Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins clutching a rose and the story of their first kiss, but her excited debriefing turned sour when this season's mean girls began grilling her.

It began when Romy Poulier, flanked by her "villain" sidekicks Cat Henesy and Alisha Aitken-Radburn, called across the room, "Tenille, were you saying it was gross kissing Nick?"

Romy, Cat and Alisha have been accused of bullying on The Bachelor.

At first, Tenille managed to keep her cool as Romy continually put words in her mouth, but soon was overcome with frustration and ran from the set, ripping off her mic-pack as she literally bolted into the woods.

Tenille became visibly upset as Romy provoked her.

When a female producer finally caught up with her and asked what had happened, Tenille snapped.

"I have copped nothing but sh*t from those girls. I have been nothing but f***ing nice to them every single time they've gone on (a date). I can't handle it," she sobbed before taking off again, running barefoot from the mansion.

She was followed closely by panicked producers and camera operators.

It's not the first time Romy and Cat have been accused of bullying the other contestants - in fact, it's been a pattern throughout the series.

But last night's brutal scenes went "too far" for a number of viewers, who took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the "disgusting" behaviour.

Ok I’m finally catching up on #TheBachelorAU and I can’t even believe those girls and that they are even still on the show - it’s gone on too long and too far this season — Anne (@tallannelittle) September 5, 2018

okay so Kat and Romy are the absolute epitome of girls i cannot stand. i will never understand how some people can be so unapologetically blunt, rude and insulting to everyone that crosses their path, it's actually infuriating to watch #TheBachelorAU — Viki Jurek (@vikijurek) September 5, 2018