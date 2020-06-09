Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Viewers thrown by shock Big Brother twist

9th Jun 2020 5:21 AM

 

After six years absent from our screens, viewers had a lot to say about Big Brother's 2020 iteration during its Monday night premiere.

And the reaction was certainly mixed.

While early on, fans seemed largely unimpressed by the controversial changes, by the end, it seemed its biggest format twist might just be enough to keep people watching.

RELATED: All of this year's Big Brother contestants revealed

RELATED: Sonia spills on wackiest Big Brother contestants

Unlike previous seasons, this year's series has been prerecorded, and for the first time in Australian Big Brother history, housemates will nominate and evict each other from the house with the winner decided by fans in a live finale.

Host Sonia Kruger during the season's first eviction. Picture: Channel 7
Host Sonia Kruger during the season's first eviction. Picture: Channel 7

Viewers watching along at home Monday were left shocked by the result of the first eviction, which saw outspoken housemate Laura from Melbourne sent home over scheming 21-year-old Kieran from Adelaide.

It was an eviction that had fans certain Kieran's desperate bid to game-play would have him on the chopping block.

Kieran made it clear he’s taking the strategic route in the Big Brother house. Picture: Channel 7.
Kieran made it clear he’s taking the strategic route in the Big Brother house. Picture: Channel 7.

During the tense eviction ceremony, Kieran's shady attempt to shift the votes had contestants squirming in their seats.

"I was in your position tonight, I would be basing the vote off people who haven't been so connected … People who you feel aren't making the best connection with you, that would be my advice," he said.

When asked by host Sonia Kruger whether he felt there was a housemate who wasn't making connections, he said: "I'm a dead man walking as it is so I may as well blow it up … If I had to make a choice I would probably say Laura. From my perception … I feel she would be the most disconnected from the group at this moment."

Looking taken aback, Laura responded: "Maybe I'm not as extroverted, and that's what he's basing it off … I'm quite a private person."

25-year-old professional dance teacher Laura is the first Big Brother evictee. Picture: Channel 7.
25-year-old professional dance teacher Laura is the first Big Brother evictee. Picture: Channel 7.

Keiran's attempt worked, and it was Laura, who had come close to winning the first challenge, sent packing in a clear strategic move by the six housemates that named her.

It came after Adelaide contestant Talia won the first challenge, and the power to choose the first three contestants up for eviction.

Talia, 22, was shocked to discover what winning the challenge meant. Picture: Channel 7.
Talia, 22, was shocked to discover what winning the challenge meant. Picture: Channel 7.

With Talia breaking down in tears when faced with the decision, it became clear just how powerful the eviction switch-up will be in the coming weeks.

Watching along at home, viewers seemed divided over the format twist:

Others found themselves a clear favourite already in socially-awkward but extremely loveable Ian, 25, from Perth:

But some lamented missing the Big Brother of old, finding fault with the new voice and longing for the excitement of a live show:

Big Brother continues tomorrow night from 7.30 on Channel 7.

Originally published as Viewers thrown by shock Big Brother twist

More Stories

Show More
big brother 2020 eviction reality television television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        premium_icon Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        Politics Queenslanders – including Labor voters – have overwhelmingly backed Jackie Trad’s exit from Cabinet.

        • 9th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Central Highlands part of statewide tourism campaign

        premium_icon Central Highlands part of statewide tourism campaign

        News The campaign encourages Queenslanders to “explore the very best of their own...

        • 9th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Style with a smile for just $5

        premium_icon Style with a smile for just $5

        Education A salon run by Emerald State High School students offers pathway to careers in...

        • 9th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Decade behind bars for mining town drug peddler

        premium_icon Decade behind bars for mining town drug peddler

        Crime Drug trafficker sentenced for 28 charges including driving car into a house...

        • 9th Jun 2020 5:00 AM