MAFS: Vile toothbrush revenge shocks Australia

The toothbrush scandal that has rocked this year's season of Married At First Sight is finally set to air on television.

It's been weeks since bride Hayley Vernon confirmed the disgusting rumours that her husband David Cannon used her toothbrush to clean a dirty toilet in a sick act of revenge.

Since then, fans have been waiting patiently for the scandal to unfold on their screens, keeping their eyes peeled for any and all signs of trouble in the marriage.

But it appears the wait is finally over and everything will be revealed at Wednesday night's dinner party.

"One marriage is suddenly and dramatically spiralling out of control," a promo for Wednesday night's episode said.

"David has just discovered that his wife Hayley is out on the town and cosying up to one of the other husbands. David's act of revenge on wife Hayley leaves everyone in disbelief."

The promo showed 'relationship experts' Mel Schilling said John Aiken looking suitably distressed.

"That is disgusting," Schilling said, with Aiken adding: "I don't know that we've seen a dinner party unravel to this level before".

Online, fans of the show were both giddy and disgusted.

'I JUST WANT TO GO HOME'

On Tuesday night's episode, David revealed that Hayley had been caught kissing another husband - a potential reason for the revenge.

"One o'clock in the morning and there's people out," he said.

"I was told that Hayley is making out with Michael. My darling wife is making out with another husband.

"I just want to go home and put this nightmare of a marriage behind me."

Earlier this month, Vernon told Hit FM Gold Coast that after using her toothbrush to clean faecal matter, David placed it back in its holder for her to continue using, none the wiser.

"He did one of the most repulsive things in the show's history, and I'd say that's bordering on abuse," she said.

She said she only found out about the incident from another contestant

"I actually had one of the girls knock on my door and tell me about (it)," she said.

"I don't really want to revisit it," she added.

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Channel 9.

