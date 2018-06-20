Villa shake-up: Love Island intruder hails from Toowoomba

LOVE Island Australia has been shaken up by the first lot of intruders - and one young beauty hails from Toowoomba.

Shelby Mills, 25, made her first appearance on the Channel Nine reality television series last night as an intruder, and if the promos are anything to go by she is set to ruffle a few feathers.

Shelby Mills is and intruder on Channel Nine's Love Island. Contributed: Instagram

In her introduction video she describes herself as "a woman 25 years young from Toowoomba."

She said she was interested in Josh and Jackson and wouldn't feel bad stealing someone else's man.

When asked what she would bring to the villa she said: "I'm nice and natural so it's a double combo. I'm definitely ready to fall in love. I've had a few crappy relationships in the past so I am really keen to find the one."

She wants someone who is determined, funny, honest, sporty, an adventurist and challenges her.

Ms Mills grew up and went to school in Toowoomba, before moving to study at Griffith University at the Gold Coast.

She is now an event management student and wanted people to know she was quite smart.

"People think that I'm a dumb bogan but I'm actually quite smart."

Ms Mills already has a following on social media, with more than 10,000 followers on Instagram and its continuing to grow thanks to her new status as an "official Islander"

Love Island Australia continues tonight at 8.30pm on 9Go and 9Now.