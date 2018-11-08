Menu
Vince Gilligan confirms he is working on a new film with ‘ties’ to Breaking Bad.
Breaking Bad movie ‘in the works’

by New York Post
8th Nov 2018 4:28 AM

CULT television show Breaking Bad may have had its finale in 2013, but we may have not seen the last of Walter White.

Entertainment publication Variety has confirmed that series creator Vince Gilligan is working on a new film with ties to the Emmy Award-winning series.

Gilligan is working on a two-hour film, Variety reports, although whether it's destined for theatres or television is unclear.

 

Emmy Award-winning television series Breaking Bad had its finale in 2013. Source: Supplied

 

Gilligan has also remained tight-lipped on specific details about what shape the movie would take - whether it may be a prequel like Better Call Saul, or whether any of Breaking Bad's stars will return.

The Albuquerque Journalincludes a logline stating the film "tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom."

 

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan graced our TV screens again when he made a prequel to the series following the fan favourite character Saul Goodman.

 

The Journal also reports the title as "Greenbriar", although whether that's the final title has not been confirmed.

Production is scheduled to begin mid-November through early February in Albuquerque.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was republished with permission.

