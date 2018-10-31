Menu
ROLL UP: St Patrick's Catholic Community Fair will provide a range of fun activities for all the family.
News

Vintage fair fun

by Louise Shannon
31st Oct 2018 6:00 AM

BILLY-cart races and Finch's Flyer - a homemade carousel -provided the thrills in the early days of The Catholic Community Fair, but this year, as St Patrick's Church celebrates 130 years in Emerald, there will be a range of vintage games and exhilarating new rides at much-loved community event.

Fair co-ordinator and mother of three St Patrick's students, Laura Clarke said the event usually attracted about 2000 people and had become a fixture in the region's calendar.

"It is so much more than a fair for the parish - it's a community event and there's people who used to come and whose own kids are at uni now and who still come on the night,” Ms Clarke said.

"It's such a social night and it's so relaxed. The bar is out under the stars and the kids are out on the oval and it's quite festive.”

Always held on the first Friday in November, this year's event will kick off at 5.30pm with rides until 9.30pm and the bar serving until late into the night.

Unlimited wrist bands for the rides can be bought for $30 at the Parish Office or St Patrick's, St Brigid's or Marist College. Ride tickets can also be bought per ride on the night.

One of the most popular events, Ms Clarke said, was the ham wheel, and this year there will be at least 60 hams to give away from Fair Dinkum Meats in Springsure.

"They sell out. It only takes about an hour and half! The cake stall is also a huge part of the night,” she said.

"All our families bake for the stall and it sells out too.

"A popular, quieter space is also where the St Vincent de Paul women will be doing a tea, coffee and cake shop.”

St Bridget's families, famous for their fudge, will also this year sell preserves, chutneys and relishes and the kindergarten families will make popcorn.

The major raffle this year is a Helloworld Voucher for $3000, it can be used either for flights or accommodation. Tickets are $2, selling on the night with the draw at 8pm.

The cent sale has amazing prizes including an Apple iPad.

