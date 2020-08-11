Menu
Jarni Kemp opened The Tea Cosy at Emerald on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Photo: Kristen Booth
Business

Vintage tea house opens its doors for business in CQ

Kristen Booth
11th Aug 2020 4:34 PM
AN EMERALD mum has turned her passion into a business venture, launching the town’s very first tea house.

Step into The Tea Cosy and enjoy some freshly baked goods, a delicious cup of tea and great company in a warm and relaxing environment, just like grandma’s house.

Jarni Kemp, 28, was excited to officially open the doors today, August 11, offering something “a little bit different” for the Central Highlands community.

“I never planned on having a business,” she said.

“I just jumped in and gave it a go, and people just took to it.”

The mum of three originally signed up to sell tea from home, a way to work around her children’s busy schedule.

The Tea Cosy, Emerald.
During a trip to visit her aunty in Brisbane, they started talking about high teas and after putting her feelers out, Mrs Kemp realised it was actually something people were interested in.

That’s when the idea for The Tea Cosy was born. A place for people to walk in, feel comfortable and enjoy good food and most importantly, tea.

“My aunty has been my little angel on my shoulder, constantly telling me I could do it.

“I just needed a little push.”

The small tea house, located on Egerton St, Emerald, serves 17 flavours of hot and cold loose leaf tea, hot chocolate, quiches, cakes and scones.

Jarni Kemp (right) with her mother-in-law Jill Kemp.
Customers can book in for a high tea, or order it takeaway. All tea blends are available for purchase from the store.

Mrs Kemp said eventually she wanted to host princess parties for little girls, as well as bridal parties, or any type of event where locals just wanted to sit down and relax.

She also hopes to start offering custom tea blends where customers can choose their own ingredients.

“It’s something a little bit different that no one else does here.”

Mrs Kemp said it was great to see the first customers walk through the doors today.

“You’re not walking into a shop as such, I want it to feel like walking into grandma’s house.”

The unique space features items donated from different family members, including family photos and antique items.

The Tea Cosy can be found at 2/52 Egerton St, Emerald.
The Tea Cosy is open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm and can be found by following the arrow to 2/52 Egerton St.

To organise an event out of those times, contact Jarni Kemp by calling 0460 698 176, or through the Facebook page, Tea Cosy + Events.

“I just want people to come in and be able to relax and chill out.

“It’s a nice comfortable area to be in so come in and enjoy it.”

