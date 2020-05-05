VIOLENT ATTACK: Inmate stabbed 35 times applies for bail

Jake Jypsy James Wiffen, 26, was allegedly left to bleed out after being stabbed 35 times by inmate Vester Fernando. His lawyer, Geoff Gallagher, argued Mr Wiffen needed bail to stabilise his mental and physical health.

AN inmate who was allegedly stabbed 35 times in the throat and chest in a Kempsey jail has applied for bail.

Jake Jypsy James Wiffen, 26, appeared via video in Lismore Local Court yesterday facing 10 charges including stealing a motor vehicle, possess unauthorised pistol and take and drive conveyance without the owner's consent.

Mr Wiffen was extradited from the Gold Coast on January 17 for allegedly stealing cars and a police pursuit.

Defence lawyer Geoff Gallagher from Save U Legal said his client was lucky to be alive after the alleged violent stabbing on April 8.

He said Mr Wiffen was left to bleed out after allegedly being stabbed 35 times by inmate Vester Fernando.

Mr Gallagher argued Mr Wiffen needed bail to stabilise his mental and physical conditions after the alleged event.

"(Mr Wiffen) was to have a follow up consultation with a neurologist and an ophthalmologist in relation to head injuries and injuries to his eyes," Mr Gallagher said.

"That has not occurred. He was supposed to be attended to by a psychologist, but the psychologist didn't attend.

"It was an absolutely harrowing event to go through … Nobody deserves to be exposed to dying while they're in custody."

Mr Gallagher told the court his client was not "travelling too well psychologically" and needed bail to "look after himself".

He said if Mr Wiffen was granted bail he would live with his mother and essentially be under house arrest.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Lockett told the court the alleged attack was horrific but was not relevant to Mr Wiffen's case and opposed bail.

Sgt Lockett said Mr Wiffen was not in a life-threatening situation and was no longer at the same facility as his alleged attacker.

"It was something terrible he had to endure, but it would not affect his bail determination," Mr Locket said.

"He is facing an almost further custodial sentence given his record and he is not trusted to comply with bail conditions."

Magistrate Jeff Linden said it was a very upsetting scenario but Mr Wiffen had been moved to a more stable situation.

He said Mr Wiffen was charged with numerous offences that allegedly happened while he was serving a community corrections order and was on parole.

"Given the history and number of offences, bail is refused," Mr Linden said.

His case will return to Tweed Heads Local Court on May 18 for sentence.