Ugly Schoolies brawl caught on film

A violent brawl has been caught on camera as Schoolies celebrators wreak havoc in Bali.

A violent brawl has been caught on camera as Schoolies celebrators wreak havoc in Bali.

A violent brawl has been caught on camera as school-leavers have wreaked havoc in Bali.

A big group of Schoolies were filmed spitting at each other on the streets of Kuta before punching on in all-out brawl, stopping traffic.

There have been chaotic scenes in Bali as a group of Australian schoolies became involved in a violent brawl on the streets of Kuta. @cunninghamscott #9News pic.twitter.com/VpNLglTwIr — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) November 25, 2018

Shirtless teenagers can be seen falling over in the middle of the road as they throw punches at one another, while cars and motorcycles can be heard beeping in the background.

One man is seen trying to protect his head with his hands as another three men hit him from different angles.

Undercover police officers eventually showed up and brought the brawl to a close.

The boys were filmed getting into an all-out brawl. Picture: Channel 9

It's also been revealed the end-of-year partiers are ignoring safety guidelines, refusing to wear helmets on motorbikes.

When a Nine News reporter asked a group of young partiers why they weren't wearing a helmet, a young woman shouted back: "Because it's f***ing Schoolies b**ch!"

"Yolo, it's Bali, who gives a f**k," said a young male.

It comes as it is revealed more Schoolies travelling overseas aren't taking out travel insurance.

According to the report, of the 6000 Schoolies currently travelling in Bali, one in five may not have travel insurance at all.

The second night of the Schoolies festival at Victor Harbor in South Australia saw two people arrested for drug trafficking.

And it's not just overseas where the rioting is taking place.

Last night, riot police were called to break up a large brawl on the Mornington Peninsula.

At least one reveller was reportedly hit over the head with a bottle before heavily armed officers arrived on the scene to break it up.

The second night of the Schoolies festival at Victor Harbor in South Australia saw two people arrested for drug trafficking.

Officers who searched a black ute with a drug detection dog found 36 ecstasy tablets.

They then searched a tent at a nearby caravan park and found more tablets and capsules.

"A 19-year-old Greenwith man and an 18-year-old woman from Paradise were both arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled drug," South Australia Police said.

Police retrieved 36 ecstasy tablets from a ute in Victor Harbor, where a Schoolies festival was taking place.

They were both bailed to appear in the Victor Harbor Magistrates Court on January 7, 2019.

In an unrelated Schoolies incident, an 18-year-old man from Aldinga Beach, Adelaide, who was attending the festival, was reported for aggravated assault and evicted from the event.