Violent police hunt erupts after teen found hiding in cupboard

A 16-YEAR-OLD has been charged with more than 30 offences following an alleged carjacking and robbery spree in Cairns and the Tablelands last week.

Police had been hunting the teen since Thursday and say they found him hiding in a cupboard in a Badilla Street home at Edmonton on Friday afternoon.

He allegedly ran from police and assaulted officers during his arrest.

The teen was charged on Sunday after being interviewed by detectives about incidents in Cairns, Mareeba, Atherton and Edmonton.

MORE NEWS

Police investigate body at FNQ beach

Hiker dies after tragic waterfall accident

Police scour sea for missing fishermen

The teen, of Atherton, allegedly ran into cane fields on Thursday after police intercepted and immobilised a white ute he and a second youth, 15, had allegedly stolen.

The 16-year-old is charged with 34 offences, including three counts each of robbery with violence in company, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, five counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary, four counts of stealing, two counts of obstructing police, one count of assaulting police and one count of serious assault of a person over the age of 60.

Police opposed bail and he was remanded in custody to next appear in Cairns Children's Court in March.

His co-accused, of Cairns, has appeared in Cairns Children's Court charged with 22 offences.

Police allege the pair embarked on a string of violent robberies and carjackings, including threatening an 89-year-old woman with a knife as she sat down to breakfast in her own home.

The 15-year-old was tracked and found by police dog Jury after a short chase in Edmonton on Thursday. He was taken to Cairns Hospital to be treated for dog bites.

Detective Acting Inspector Kev Goan thanked residents for assisting with the police investigation.

"Police have worked extremely hard to apprehend these teens, who allegedly preyed on a number of vulnerable people in our community," he said.

"Our commitment to the community is unrelenting in our mission to prevent, disrupt, investigate and respond to crime in the Far North."

Originally published as Violent police hunt erupts after teen found hiding in cupboard