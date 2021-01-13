Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Air-fryer haloumi popcorn with maple hot sauce
Food & Entertainment

Viral air fryer dessert uses iconic biscuit

by Adrianna Zappavigna
13th Jan 2021 8:47 AM

There are few things Aussies love more than a quick and easy air fryer recipe

- except, of course, their favourite Aussie biscuit: the Tim Tam.

Creative home cook Deby has sparked a whole new love for the kitchen appliance in the popular Facebook group Air Fryer Recipes Australia after she recently shared her simple recipe for a decadent dessert - and it's on the plate in less than 15 minutes.

RELATED: Mum releases air fryer cheat sheet

The air fryer dessert is made using just two ingredients. Picture: Air Fryer Recipes Australia/Facebook
The air fryer dessert is made using just two ingredients. Picture: Air Fryer Recipes Australia/Facebook

After a little prep time spent wrapping individual Tim Tams in puff pastry, Deby ended up with the most delicious little pockets of air-fried heaven.

Members in the group were quick to give the recipe a lot of love, vowing to try it at home.

"No, I did not just see this! Yummmm!" wrote one user, according to 7 News.

"Made these tonight. OMG, amazing," added another.

"Time for me to get an air fryer!" one user wrote.

To make the treats, Deby cut a sheet of puff pastry into four and placed a Tim Tam in each square. Picture: Air Fryer Recipes Australia/Facebook
To make the treats, Deby cut a sheet of puff pastry into four and placed a Tim Tam in each square. Picture: Air Fryer Recipes Australia/Facebook


INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Cut a sheet of puff pastry into four equal squares
  2. Place a Tim Tam in the centre of each
  3. Fold the pastry around to seal
  4. Put Tim Tam parcels in the air fryer at 180C.
  5. Cook on each side for seven minutes
  6. Serve with ice cream and a dusting of icing sugar or add any other desired toppings

Originally published as Viral air fryer dessert uses iconic biscuit

More Stories

air fryer cooking editors picks tim tam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Furry friend is searching for his fur-ever home

        Furry friend is searching for his fur-ever home

        Pets & Animals Sweet little Batman loves to keep you company.

        Miners coach more comfortable in year two at the helm

        Premium Content Miners coach more comfortable in year two at the helm

        Rugby League Paul Bramley says sitting out the COVID-impacted 2020 season was a blessing in...

        FIFO travel restricted to prevent COVID entering mines

        Premium Content FIFO travel restricted to prevent COVID entering mines

        Business About 60 per cent fewer workers will travel to regional Queensland from the Greater...

        Guy back at club that holds special place for him

        Premium Content Guy back at club that holds special place for him

        Rugby League Capras’ most capped player now gets his shot as their head coach.