Horror at ‘gross’ X-rated advert

Many thought the image was a hairy chicken breast. Picture: Facebook

There are some things that can never be unseen.

Momo's haunting eyes, Justin Bieber's nudes, the birth photos that were banned from Instagram are just a few that immediately spring to mind.

Now we have yet another addition to that disturbing list, thanks to a beauty company's viral advertisement which has already racked up 28k comments, 27k shares and 3.9k reactions on Facebook.

"Book your Brazilian wax," Code Beauty posted on Facebook.

"$20 off all May!

"Look at that clean snatch!"

But it's the photo accompanying the seemingly-innocent post that has the internet in a spin.

The original Facebook ad. Picture: Facebook

The after picture looks painful enough, but it's the miscellaneous vagina-shaped blob on the right that is capturing everyone's attention.

Let's start in the same place everyone else did - namely trying to work out what that thing is.

Hundreds of commenters quickly jumped on the post with hilarious guesses of their own.

"Looks like chicken that fell onto a barber shop floor," one woman said.

"I'll never look at chicken the same way again," another commenter replied.

"That was my dinner," a man said alongside a disturbingly similar photo of his meal.

"What in the pig skin?" one man said.

If the food comparisons have you feeling slightly green - then you might want to skip this next bit.

Some commenters really thought outside the box (pardon the pun!!), with one man convinced the picture was of "bubblegum in the sofa".

"It's like a really nasty shin scab with leg hair still attached," a woman added.

"It looks like when people drop lollipops on the carpet," a man said.

"Mr Krabs' hand without the shell," one mum said.

"Though it was a piece of Donald Trump's wig??" a commenter said.

Trump’s wig, perhaps? Picture: Facebook

People might have been divided on what the photo is - but they were on the same page when it came to making fun of the advertisement.

If you've got the time, it's well worth reading through the lot, but here are some of the highlights.

"I thought that was something off Kitchen Nightmares," one man said.

"I was waiting for Gordon Ramsay to come out and be like that's raw!"

"You took her whole soul. I'm good," one mum said.

It’s just wax, guys. Picture: Facebook

We also have to give an honourable mention to the man who took one for the team and directly contacted the waxing company to ask them what the picture actually was.

Code Beauty responded quickly to clarify that the horrific blob is actually the skin-coloured wax after it was used during the procedure - hence the hair.

"I've read all the comments but I'm still wondering wtf you're holding!" one man responded.

"This is not how it's supposed to work. Is she OK???

"You can't remove vaginas!

"That's for hospitals, not salons!!"

