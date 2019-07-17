Viral sensation ‘bagel guy’ cashing in

Remember the guy who absolutely lost his mind inside a bagel shop in Long Island last week? Of course you do.

After a smile from the woman behind the counter, customer Chris Morgan flipped out and went on a wild tangent about being rejected by women because of his height.

Need a refresher, or simply just want to watch the footage again, here it is.

so in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. fuck this guy. pic.twitter.com/LZh1Uk4UXZ — olivia shea 🏳️‍🌈 (@oliviabradley88) July 10, 2019

His rant came to an end after he confronted a much larger man who swiftly took him down to the ground.

Ever since the footage circulated like lightning around social media, Morgan's phone blew up "like the president" according to the man himself.

His poor luck with the ladies had turned around and life was looking up for the short tempered Long Island local.

In the wake of the outburst more footage emerged of Morgan losing his mind after questions of his height were raised.

A fresh profanity-laced video, that went viral last Friday, showed him lashing out at a 7-Eleven employee, after the worker asks him how tall he is.

Bagel Guy vs. 7/11



The legend continues.

pic.twitter.com/f3iG70sg4J — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 11, 2019

But now he's set to cash in on his new found fame and not just with the ladies. The man now known as the 'bagel guy' is preparing to step into the boxing ring after signing up for a celebrity boxing match, according to TMZ.

After signing a contract with fighting promoter Damon Feldman, Morgan spoke about his upcoming bout which will take place against a fellow viral sensation on September 8 in Atlantic City.

"I don't need no training, I'm prepared," the scrappy bagel fan said about the bout, which is likely to be quite short.

The promoter said there was a "possibility" he would fight Antoine Dodson, another viral video star after his reaction to a home intruder in Alabama in 2010.

"I'm just naturally tough - I'll whoop his ass," Morgan bragged. "If he thinks he's gonna win, fuggedaboutit!"

Saying that his talent was "getting possessed," Morgan showed off a one-two combination for TMZ's camera with the site reporting he's set to earn anywhere from five to six figures for the bout.

"Sit back and wait," he said, going into a pretend rant.

- with Lee Brown, NY Post