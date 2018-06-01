Menu
This video by police in China shows how to survive a knife attack. Picture: Weibo
Offbeat

Viral video shows how to survive knife attack

by Staff writers
1st Jun 2018 6:46 AM

CHINESE police have released a survival guide for warding off a knife attack, which has gone viral on social media for its simple advice.

The 12-second video starts with a message from a uninformed police officer.

 

"Today, we will teach you what to do when you encounter a knife-wielding assailant," he announced standing in front of three fellow policemen.

The camera then turns to a man pretending to be an attacker with a knife.

This video by police in China shows how to survive a knife attack. Picture: Weibo
As the camera turns back to the officer, he is seen running away and screaming "Help! Police!"

The Longyang district branch of Boashan city police in Yunnan province made the video and posted it onto Hubei Shiyan police department's official Weibo account.

This video by police in China shows how to survive a knife attack. Picture: Weibo
It has now been watched by more than 17 million people.

"Normal people should deal with knife attackers this way. This is very practical - everyone must learn this method!" Shiyan police department said in the post.

The Chinese are believed to have got the idea from a similar video posted in the US last month.

