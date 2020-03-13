Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Airport Runway Noise Feature
Airport Runway Noise Feature
Health

Virgin refuses to reveal info on coronavirus case

by Cormac Pearson, Janelle Miles
13th Mar 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STAFF member from Virgin Australia has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was infectious while working.

Virgin confirmed the staff member's role was cabin crew and may have been in contact with the public while in the role.

Health authorities are now contact tracing anyone the person could have been in contact with while infectious.

Virgin said they would not disclose the gender, age or location of the staff member due to privacy reasons.

 

 

Meanwhile, Queensland has had another four cases of the new coronavirus overnight.

The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC radio Queensland's tally of COVID-19 diagnoses had risen to 31.

She said Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young would provide details later today.

More Stories

Show More
air travel coronavirus covid-19 editors picks flights outbreak pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ publican takes coronavirus blow

        premium_icon CQ publican takes coronavirus blow

        Health An unsuspecting Central Queensland pub is falling victim to the global pandemic.

        OPINION: Panicking is the enemy of prudence

        premium_icon OPINION: Panicking is the enemy of prudence

        News When a pandemic’s reputation precedes it, the problem is made much worse.

        New business blooms at the twilight markets

        premium_icon New business blooms at the twilight markets

        News Young entreprenuers at the forefront of free community event.

        BHP, WorkPac respond to explosive mine wage-cutting report

        premium_icon BHP, WorkPac respond to explosive mine wage-cutting report

        Business Report finds $296.95 million is being lost from region’s economy