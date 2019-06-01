Menu
Login
Police respond to the shooting at Virginia Beach.
Police respond to the shooting at Virginia Beach.
News

Mass shooting in US council facility

by Jamie Seidel
1st Jun 2019 7:39 AM

Police are searching room-to-room in a Virginia Beach, Virginia, local government facility after a gunman opened fire.

Unconfirmed reports based on police radio traffic indicate between two and six people have been found shot in one room of the Virginia Beach Municipal Centre, and one police officer is among 'multiple' wounded.

 

Virginia Beach Police say a suspect is in custody. A heavy police presence remains at the scene as officers search the building for more victims and any potential further armed offenders.

Local media report seeing victims being carried in the backs of cars and utility vehicles towards a nearby hospital. An air ambulance helicopter has landed on the grounds.

 

 

Virginia Beach police said the incident was in building 2 at the centre off Nimmo Parkway and Courthouse Drive. The building houses public utilities offices and a permits facility.

The centre is next to both the Virginia Police Department headquarters and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, as well as several other government buildings.

MORE TO COME

 

The Virginia Beach municipal buiding where the shooting took place.
The Virginia Beach municipal buiding where the shooting took place.

More Stories

council editors picks shooting virginia

Top Stories

    Community pays tribute to Jamie

    Community pays tribute to Jamie

    News Family and friends of Jamie Lyngkuist pay tribute to Jamie after he sadly passed away

    New mine to bring jobs

    New mine to bring jobs

    News Project lifts coal morale after protests.

    Big dream is one step closer

    Big dream is one step closer

    News Singers on their way to the big time.

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    News 10 years of serving his electorate.