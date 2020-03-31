Virus could cause global food shortage

UK Police were 'absolutely shocked' to find a 'massive party' in full swing despite lockdown rules

Dramatic pictures show a US Navy ship with 1000 beds on board arriving in New York where it will act as a floating hospital.

Meanwhile, UK police have described their shock at being forced to break up a "massive" karaoke party complete with sound system despite coronavirus restrictions.

The global number of coronavirus infections has passed 737,000 with more than 35,000 deaths. The US and Europe have overtaken China as the epicentre of the disease, with the highest number of cases found in the USA, Italy and Spain, before China, Germany and France.

World Health Organisation Director Tedros Adhanom reminded the world "humanity" must be used to defeat the virus along with the latest science.

"Unity is the only option we have to defeat this virus," he said Monday. "It is reminding us of how dependent we are on each other...Humility and kindness are essential in assuming the best of each other - we can and we will overcome this together.

