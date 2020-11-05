Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Residents are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 after traces of the virus were found in samples taken from a Sydney sewage station.
Residents are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 after traces of the virus were found in samples taken from a Sydney sewage station.
Health

Virus found in Sydney sewage

by Anthony Piovesan
5th Nov 2020 7:12 PM

Residents in western Sydney are being urged to get tested for coronavirus after traces of the virus were detected at a sewage pumping station in the area.

NSW Health confirmed fragments of COVID-19 were identified in samples taken on Wednesday from the sewerage system that drains parts of Leppington, Catherine Field, Gledswood Hills, Varroville and Denham Court.

"Symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, tiredness, fever or loss of taste or smell can all signal COVID-19," a statement read.

"After testing, you must remain isolated until a negative result is received."

There are more than 300 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW.

Sewage testing for COVID‑19 started in July. There is no evidence coronavirus is transmitted via wastewater systems.

Originally published as Virus found in Sydney sewage

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of juniors ready for action at CQ touch carnival

        Premium Content Hundreds of juniors ready for action at CQ touch carnival

        Sport 107 boys and girls teams nominated for annual event in Rockhampton.

        REVEALED: $150k+ boosts 17 clubs and groups

        Premium Content REVEALED: $150k+ boosts 17 clubs and groups

        News Sporting clubs and community groups share in community funding to improve...

        Summer from hell: Heart Foundation’s shock warning

        Premium Content Summer from hell: Heart Foundation’s shock warning

        Health With temperatures set to soar in CQ, a warning has been issued.

        ‘He gave so much’: Adored CQ miner, footy coach farewelled

        Premium Content ‘He gave so much’: Adored CQ miner, footy coach farewelled

        Local Faces ‘He loved a hot cup of tea in the morning, he loved a beer, he loved a pie, he...