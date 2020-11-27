Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Virus-free: Victoria hits stunning COVID milestone

27th Nov 2020 7:49 AM

 

Victoria has done the seemingly impossible and officially eliminated COVID-19 by hitting a major milestone this morning.

It wasn't long ago, on August 11,  that there were 7880 active cases in the state, but now Victoria has hit 28 days without a single infection.

Epidemiologists say elimination is achieved after 28 days without new infections or mystery cases in the community, but Victoria has gone one better with no infections recorded at all.

It was a goal that many thought was impossible and even Daniel Andrews set his sights this high. He said in his press conferences that it would have been a good byproduct of his approach, but it was never the aim.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has repeatedly said eliminating the virus locally was "unrealistic", but her state is surging towards elimination too as long as no local cases are reported in the next nine days.

South Australia is now the only state recording locally acquired cases. Two states - Victoria and Tasmania - don't have any active cases. It's important to point out that those two states are not accepting overseas travellers.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAIF delivers $76m to help CQUni tech upgrade

        Premium Content NAIF delivers $76m to help CQUni tech upgrade

        News After copping criticism over the years, the NAIF has delivered a significant loan to CQUniversity.

        Two injured from crash on Peak Downs Hwy

        Premium Content Two injured from crash on Peak Downs Hwy

        News Emergency services were called to the crash just after 2.30pm.

        ‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

        Premium Content ‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

        Rural “Not only do we work hard in a remote location and give back to the community, but...

        Alleged high range drink driver busted near CQ maccas

        Premium Content Alleged high range drink driver busted near CQ maccas

        News The 28-year-old Central Queensland driver will face court next month.