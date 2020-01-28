Virus warnings as school returns

A health worker checks the temperature of a man entering the subway in Beijing, China. Picture: Betsy Joles/Getty Images

NSW health officials have warned any children who have been in contact with someone with coronavirus should not return to school tomorrow.

They also say that any child who has been to the Hubei province in China should get checked immediately for signs of the deadly infection.

It comes as several NSW schools have told families that have been to China they would need a doctor's certificate before term one.

ABC News reports Sydney private schools Scots College, Kambala School and Newington College have contacted parents with the warning.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said any child who had been in contact with a person confirmed as having novel coronavirus must not attend school or childcare for 14 days after the last contact with the infected person.

"Fourteen days represents the internationally recognised incubation period for the disease," Dr Chant said.

"After this time the child is considered to be not be at risk of infection."

Dr Chant said students who had travelled to Wuhan - where the virus broke out - and Hubei during the school holidays could return to school but should be carefully monitored for symptoms.

"The most common symptom is a fever," Dr Chant said.

"Other symptoms include, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath."

Anyone who exhibits these symptoms should be isolated immediately from other people and seek medical attention as soon as possible.

A fifth case of coronavirus in Australia has now been confirmed in a 21-year-old Chinese woman who returned from Wuhan.

All cases had travelled to Wuhan or had contact with a confirmed case in China.

Another six people are being tested in NSW, along with four in Western Australia.

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said NSW Health had processes in place to identify any close contacts of cases confirmed in Australia.

"Advice about not attending school would be provided to these close contacts," he said.

"The message would be that children and university students generally would be quite safe in attending school and university, but it's about making sure that parents and, for that matter, older students are aware that, if they do have any symptoms themselves, that they should not attend school or university."

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard (right) and NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant speak to the media today. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

The number of confirmed cases in China has risen to more than 2300, and the death toll has leapt to 80.

The Federal Government is working with Chinese authorities to get Australians in coronavirus-affected areas home.

The Australian has reported diplomatic staff are scrambling to repatriate Australians, including at least 100 schoolkids stranded in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

But today Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she couldn't confirm that figure.

"We're treating this situation with the utmost seriousness," she said.

"We're holding discussions again this afternoon to determine as quickly as possible how we're able to help."