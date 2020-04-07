Visual scheme to help out Emerald’s housebound

AN EMERALD Neighbourhood Centre scheme will give elderly residents further recourse as they stay indoors in compliance with coronavirus rules.

Neighbourhood Centre director Jeanelle Horn co-opted an idea from Facebook to distribute coloured cards to people about town who need support.

The two-sided cards can be placed in house windows to show how the inhabitants are getting along: red means help is needed, green means everything’s fine.

“We made them up and I stuck a smiley face and sad face on them too,” Ms Horn said.

“We’ve gone through all our aged care units and given them to people who are unwell or having challenging issues.

“A lot of people we know are housebound. This could be one way to help them communicate with the outside world.”

Ms Horn said the card recipients were “rapt” with the idea.

“We’ve notated everyone that we’ve handed them to and are doing drive-bys as regularly as we possibly can,” she said.

“The visual I think is really helpful for people. There was a sense of relief because the limitations on visitors make it more difficult for a lot of them.”

The strategy is designed such that all residents may lend a hand.

Ms Horn asked that anybody who notices a red card call the Neighbourhood Centre to let it know.