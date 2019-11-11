Visually commemorating our lineage

REVEALED at today’s Remembrance Day ceremony was a plaque marking the planting of a Gallipoli Pine – a descendant of the trees which stood over a battle on the Gallipoli Peninsula during World War I.

At the Battle of Lone Pine in August 1915, Turkish forces felled pine trees to reinforce their trenches, and Australian soldiers later sent pine cones home to be planted. Gallipoli pines can be traced back to that battlefield.

The Gallipoli pine plaque.

Noel Mallyon from the RSL Emerald sub-branch headed the observance at Emerald’s cenotaph and explained the significance of the tree.

“Lone Pine was a horrific battle,” he said.

“Hundreds upon hundreds of Australian diggers were killed up there. So the Gallipoli Lone Pine Tree is very special to Australian servicepeople.”





Noel Mallyon recounted the significance of the Gallipoli Pine.

Urging younger generations to continue the tradition of a minute’s silence, Mr Mallyon was grateful for today’s turnout.

“I’m extremely pleased that we’ve got people to turn up that still remember. I know it’s only a one-minute thing, but that one minute is very, very special.

“I don’t want to see anyone forget it.”

Ex-servicemen stood together around the war monument and Reverend Rod McLennan led prayers for the occasion. He spoke about the importance of commemoration.

“It’s special isn’t it, to have things to remember people by,” he said.

“It strikes us that this tree returned where many people didn’t. There were many lives lost, so this is a visible reminder of that sacrifice.

“It’s good for us to have these things before our eyes.”

School kids laid wreaths.

Mr McLennan felt a familial connection with the ceremony.

“My father never knew his father because he didn’t return from World War II, so it’s always been pretty close to my family.

“When you don’t have a person in front of you anymore, little landmarks throughout the year to remember them are helpful.”

The public, including school students, laid wreaths at the cenotaph.